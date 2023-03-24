IADC Supports H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act

IADC Supports H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act

Categories
Tags

IADC applauds Speaker McCarthy, Majority Leader Scalise, and everyone involved with the production and prioritization of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. We strongly support this comprehensive legislation and believe it will restore much-needed certainty to U.S. federal leasing programs, both onshore and offshore.

IADC Statement

Houston (24 March 2023) – IADC applauds Speaker McCarthy, Majority Leader Scalise, and everyone involved with the production and prioritization of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. We strongly support this comprehensive legislation and believe it will restore much-needed certainty to U.S. federal leasing programs, both onshore and offshore. Increasing the production and export of U.S. energy will lead to greater national energy security and lower costs for American consumers. Drilling contractors stand at the ready to assist with increased production in the most efficient and responsible ways possible. We thank Congress for placing such an emphasis on energy production through this sensible and encouraging legislation.

ABOUT IADC

The International Association Drilling Contractors (IADC) is a non-profit trade association that is the global leader in advancing and promoting innovative technology and safe practices that bring oil and gas to the world’s consumers.

###

Related posts

14 March 2023

IADC Applauds the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2023

Read more
19 October 2022

IADC Statement on BOEM’s 2023-2028 National OCS Oil & Gas Leasing Proposed Program

Read more
17 August 2022

IADC Statement on Joint Industry Discussion with U.S. Department of Energy

Read more