IADC Supports H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act

Houston (24 March 2023) – IADC applauds Speaker McCarthy, Majority Leader Scalise, and everyone involved with the production and prioritization of H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act. We strongly support this comprehensive legislation and believe it will restore much-needed certainty to U.S. federal leasing programs, both onshore and offshore. Increasing the production and export of U.S. energy will lead to greater national energy security and lower costs for American consumers. Drilling contractors stand at the ready to assist with increased production in the most efficient and responsible ways possible. We thank Congress for placing such an emphasis on energy production through this sensible and encouraging legislation.