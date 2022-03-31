IADC Statement on Lease Sale 257

Houston (9 February 2022) – IADC is disappointed in the Court’s decision regarding Lease Sale 257, and hopes the Department of Interior will move expeditiously to recomplete appropriate environmental evaluations with the goal of holding an additional lease sale soon. Despite apparent efforts to comply with previous, court-mandated decisions in this venue, IADC remains extremely concerned that the Administration lacks a fundamental understanding of the importance of holding federal oil and gas lease sales in a timely manner that respects business certainty for drilling contractors, their industry partners, and the men and women who earn a living working on rigs. This concern is compounded by the fact that the Administration has thus far failed to provide complete details regarding plans to address the soon-to-expire 2017-2022 National OCS Program, as required under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. With the world’s supply of energy under increasing pressure from burgeoning global conflicts and pandemic-related disruptions, it is absolutely critical that the Administration acts proactively and takes seriously its duty to develop domestic energy resources.