IADC Statement on Joint Industry Discussion with U.S. Department of Energy

Houston (17 August 2022) – On Monday, IADC participated in a joint industry meeting with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Deputy Secretary, David Turk, and members of the Federal Lands Coalition. The group discussed how the industry can work with the Biden Administration to improve energy security in the U.S. and abroad, expand hydrocarbon exports to growing international markets, and responsibly replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

IADC President, Jason McFarland, issued the following statement regarding the meeting:

“On behalf of drilling contractors around the world, IADC welcomes continued dialogue with the Biden Administration on these crucial issues. We hope the Administration sees us and our industry allies as sincere partners and resources as we look to continue to improve the North American market for all consumers of energy.”