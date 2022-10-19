IADC Statement on BOEM’s 2023-2028 National OCS Oil & Gas Leasing Proposed Program

Houston (19 October 2022) – On 5 October, IADC submitted comments regarding the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) Proposed Program for the 2023-2028 federal offshore oil and gas leasing program. Regarding BOEM’s Proposed Program, IADC President Jason McFarland issued the following statement:

“While our offshore members are disappointed to see the Proposed Program’s considerably diminished size and scope as compared to previous plans, IADC remains hopeful that BOEM will implement all eleven sales listed in the proposal. Continued development of the U.S. offshore market is critical for consumers of energy worldwide, and for ensuring a stable environment in which offshore drillers can responsibly access the nation’s vital energy resources. With each offshore drilling rig employing more than 200 workers on average, and supporting hundreds of additional jobs onshore, the importance of keeping rigs running in the Gulf of Mexico cannot be overstated. This is in addition to the $900 million distributed annually to communities by the Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which is funded by offshore oil and gas leasing. The 2023-2028 leasing program represents a terrific opportunity for BOEM to continue to foster both economic success and world-class conservation efforts in communities throughout the United States.”