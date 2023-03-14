IADC Applauds the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2023

Houston (14 March 2023) – Yesterday Representatives Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) and Henry Cuellar (TX-28) introduced a bipartisan bill, the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2023. The bill would require at least two area-wide lease sales annually in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico, as well as allow U.S. Governors to formally nominate areas for offshore natural gas and oil development.

The press release from Congressman Moran’s office includes a supportive statement issued on behalf of IADC by IADC President Jason McFarland:

“IADC applauds Congressman Moran and Congressman Cuellar for working across the aisle on this vital legislation, which upholds the continued viability of the energy economy in the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding areas. This bipartisan legislation will increase energy security by ensuring the Gulf’s much-needed energy resources continue to be developed responsibly and efficiently. We support efforts like this that advance thoughtful and meaningful policies in this space, which will provide certainty to drilling contractors and rig workers around the world.”