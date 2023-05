WHAT HAPPENED:

While a jackup rig was being wet towed, a section of deck grating located immediately outside an egress point from the Living Quarters was found to have been dislodged under the action of the waves being forced up the side of the hull. The dislodged grating was part of a platform located directly over water, more than 20 ft. above the rig’s floating draft. The sea state recorded at the time showed 8-10 ft. significant wave height…