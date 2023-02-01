Alert 23-01

WHAT HAPPENED:

The drill crew was in the process of laying down drill pipe (DP) while tripping out of the hole. They encountered an over torqued DP connection at 4,540 feet. They proceeded to rack back that over torqued single stand of 5” DP. Once the heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP) section of the drill string was reached, the DP stand with the over torqued connection was ran back in the hole. The upper rams on the Blowout Preventers (BOP) were closed. After proper safety checks were conducted the crews utilized a propane weed burner to heat the aforementioned over torqued connection. The over torqued connection was successfully broken and the single joint was laid down. The DP elevators were then latched onto the drill string remaining in the rotary with the BOP pipe rams still closed. The driller then proceeded to hoist the drill string into the closed pipe rams. The drill string then severed/parted approximately four feet (4 ft) below the DP elevators due to the drill string being pulled into the closed rams…