Alert 22-05 Semi-submersible Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Unlatched From Well in Progress

Alert 22-05 Semi-submersible Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Unlatched From Well in Progress

Categories
Tags

WHAT HAPPENED:

A semi-submersible Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) was unlatched from the well in progress and located at a survival location during a storm. A dual wire mooring line failure occurred to simultaneously positioned lines. The failure of the wires allowed the free azimuth of the associated fairleads which punctured the hull, and over the ensuing period, the fairleads clashed, causing significant damage to both fairleads. The primary failure mechanism of the wires was identified as high load – low cycle bending fatigue…

Read Full Safety Alert

Related posts

16 November 2022

Alert 22-06 Semi-submersible MODU Total Failure During Severe Weather Event

Read more
14 November 2022

Alert 22-04 MUX Cables and Hotline Hose Damage results in BOP Control Pods Losing Power and Communications

Read more
3 November 2022

Alert 22-03 Vertical Ladder Fall Arrest Carrier Cable Parted From Derrick Crown

Read more