Alert 22-03 Vertical Ladder Fall Arrest Carrier Cable Parted From Derrick Crown

WHAT HAPPENED:

A Floorman was tasked to grease the crown after attending the Pre-Job Safety Meeting with the Driller and Assistant Driller. Floorman signed off the derrick logbook, and secured the grease gun.  The Floorman then climbed up the derrick using the installed vertical ladder fall arrest system installed.

Floorman completed greasing the crown and started climbing down the derrick. He attached his fall arrest sleeve to the carrier cable onto his body harness (front D-ring) at the ladder access point. Suddenly the carrier cable parted from the top bracket going through the fall arrest sleeve, falling and coiling up on roof above the drawworks.

The hissing sound of the carrier cable dragging onto the derrick ladder back scratcher was heard by the drilling team working on the rotary table. The Team went to investigate and found the carrier cable descended through the fall arrest sleeve, within the confines of the back scratcher, and came to rest on the drawworks roof…

