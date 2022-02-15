Alert 22-01 Crewmember burned while draining fluid from flare stack

WHAT HAPPENED:

The Injured Person (IP) went to the ignited flare line and opened a ball valve on the flare stack in order to drain fluid from the flare stack. IP did not turn off the ignitor on the flare stack prior to opening the valve. As fluid drained from the line, it allowed gas to flow through the line to the flare. At this time, the flare ignited the flammable gas, with the IP still in the area around the flare stack. Flammable liquid then began flowing out of the flare and falling onto the IP, burning him. The IP was wearing PPE, including fire resistant clothing and a hard hat, at the time of the incident…