WHAT HAPPENED:

The drilling crew were tripping the drill string into the primary well with two floormen positioned in the fingerboard area to spot/open fingers manually as required. The rig’s pipe handling equipment (PHE) was being used to transfer stands from the fingerboard area to well centre. The Injured Party (IP), a floorman was positioned at the upper derrick level tying a finger latch in the open position. It was at that time that…