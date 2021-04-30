Alert 21-06 Uncontrolled release of Hydraulic Gooseneck Ring

WHAT HAPPENED:

During pulling of the BOP, the gooseneck ring dropped from its storing position on the tension ring and landed on the flex joint. When the BOP entered the splash zone, it experienced less resistance from the air compared to the sea. This, combined with some rig movement, created a pendulum effect when the BOP was almost out of the splash zone, resulting in the riser colliding with the gooseneck ring, and the gooseneck ring dropping onto the flex joint. Immediately after the gooseneck ring dropped, the BOP was raised clear of the splash zone and secured in the under-hull guides. The dropped gooseneck ring affected the integrity of the storage dogs and storage dog locking mechanism and resulted in downtime…