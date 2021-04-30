Alert 21-05 Dropped Joint of Casing while using a Casing Running Tool (CRT)

WHAT HAPPENED:

The Rig Crew was in the process of running 5.5’’ casing with 3rd party hydraulic power tongs and external Casing Running Tool (CRT), filling up the casing approximately every 1000’. The driller picked up a joint of casing to approximately 30 feet when the CRT tool backed out at the bottom of extension sub causing the CRT to fall to the rig floor.

On rig floor at time of incident were: 3 employees, 2 third party employees, and 1 employee of the Drilling Contractor. The closest employee to the dropped CRT was the 3rd party tong operator 5 ft away from the point of impact. No one was injured as a result of the event…