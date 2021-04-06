Alert 21-03 Crushed By / Caught Between Fatality

WHAT HAPPENED:

Two personnel were performing loose lifting gear inspections around the riser deck area of an offshore drilling unit. The task included visually inspecting slings, recording serial numbers and applying the current color code. During the inspection, the inspection team leader observed two slings rigged up to a load of 5 metal plates which were stacked vertically, resting on dunnage, and secured to a stanchion by a single 2” ratchet strap (see Figure 1). The slings had been left in place on the plates after they were landed by the crane for efficiency and ease of relocation when needed…