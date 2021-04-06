Alert 21-02 Two LTI’s result from dropped object while preparing to run BOP

WHAT HAPPENED:

After repairing the Blind Shear Rams, the BOP was being prepared to run back on the well. A 90’ slick joint of riser had been picked up in preparation to begin deployment of the BOP. While functioning the spider dogs into the open position to lower the joint through the spider and rotary, the grating attached to one of the support dogs dislodged and fell through the rotary table to the top of the BOP. The grating impacted the BOP riser adapter, then deflected and hit two personnel who were positioned around the riser adapter preparing to make up the first riser joint. Both workers sustained injuries and lost time from work…