Alert 21-01 Marine Riser Drops to Drill Floor

WHAT HAPPENED:

While transporting the first riser joint to the drill floor, the joint slipped out of the Running Riser Tool (RRT) and dropped on to the drill floor. Before lifting the RRT, it had been visually inspected by drill floor crew and verified as locked. In addition, a positive indication from the tool’s proximity switch was given to the drilling control, that the tool was locked and ready to lift. There were no personnel in the red zone…