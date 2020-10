Alert 20-08 Work Platform Dropped Into Sea

WHAT HAPPENED:

While maneuvering the BOP trolley work platform, the platform operator intended to move the platform closer to the riser, but inadvertently activated the wrong lever on the control panel. This action released the work platform securing pins, dropping the platform into the sea. Two personnel were on the platform when it was accidently released and were restrained by their Self Retracting Lifelines (SRLs) and retrieved without injury…