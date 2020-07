Alert 20-05 Catastrophic Failure to Mud Centrifuge

WHAT HAPPENED:

While processing drilling fluids, a mud centrifuge experienced a catastrophic failure resulting in the ejection of the pillow block bearing assembly. The 65 lb. assembly traveled approximately 190 ft before striking the steps of a living quarter trailer. The gearbox, back drive electric motor, coupler and associated components were also dislodged from the frame but remained within the confines of the centrifuge platform.