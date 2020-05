Alert 20-04 Blow Out Preventer (BOP) Drops to Seabed

WHAT HAPPENED:

The Subsea Engineer inadvertently activated the Emergency Disconnect Sequence (EDS) while running the Blow Out Preventer (BOP) on marine riser resulting in the BOP separating from the Lower Marine Riser Package (LMRP) and dropping to the seabed. The Subsea Engineer mistakenly pressed the EDS button, thinking it was the wellhead connector Pilot-Operated Check Valve (POCV) override.