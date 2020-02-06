Alert 20-03 Casing Elevators not Latched Properly Result in a Dropped Joint of Casing

WHAT HAPPENED:

While running casing, the pin in the Casing Elevators was incorrectly inserted before the latch was fully closed. This allowed the elevators to inadvertently open as a joint of 9-5/8″ casing was hoisted out of the tubular handling trough. The joint bounced in the trough and fell on to the gull wings next to the catwalk. No one was injured, however the potential for serious injury and/or equipment damage was very high.