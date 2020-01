Alert 20-01 Employee Struck by Drill Line When the Wire Rope Grip (Snake) Parted

WHAT HAPPENED:

The drill crew was in the process of changing out the 2” drill line on the rig floor and as the Driller was picking up the draw works to remove the slack from the drill line, the wire rope grip “snake” parted, and the drill line fell to the rig floor striking a Floorman. The Floorman sustained injuries to his ribs and back as a result of being struck by the drill line.

