9 February VPD Webinar Discussion: Upgrading the Grading

Upgrading the Grading: Let’s talk about the progress made and plans forward

Air Date: Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Start Time: 7am CST (GMT-6)

In 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a workgroup to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. An overview of the planned efforts was given on 4 January 2021 titled Upgrading the Grading: “If your bit could talk, what would it tell you?” More than 100 industry experts have been working on this for the past year in four work groups: Drill Bits, BHAs, Case Studies, and Data Storage and Retrieval. This new virtual panel discussion will highlight the progress made, issues to be resolved, and roadmap to completion this year.

If you think about how to improve bit dull grading or are simply interested in the subject, please join us for this update. Comments and questions to the group can be submitted either in advance using the form below, or during the meeting. The meeting will be recorded and available online for future reference.