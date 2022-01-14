9 February VPD Webinar Discussion: Upgrading the Grading

9 February VPD Webinar Discussion: Upgrading the Grading

Upgrading the Grading: Let’s talk about the progress made and plans forward

Air Date: Wednesday, 9 February 2022
Start Time: 7am CST (GMT-6)

In 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a workgroup to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. An overview of the planned efforts was given on 4 January 2021 titled Upgrading the Grading: “If your bit could talk, what would it tell you?” More than 100 industry experts have been working on this for the past year in four work groups: Drill Bits, BHAs, Case Studies, and Data Storage and Retrieval. This new virtual panel discussion will highlight the progress made, issues to be resolved, and roadmap to completion this year.

If you think about how to improve bit dull grading or are simply interested in the subject, please join us for this update. Comments and questions to the group can be submitted either in advance using the form below, or during the meeting. The meeting will be recorded and available online for future reference.

Agenda

7:00 – 7:10 – IADC Upgrade Overview – Robert van Kuilenburg

  • History
  • Structure
  • Deliverables

Each work group will give a 20 minute update on their:

  • Charter
  • Current planned output
  • Items to be resolved
  • Time to completion

7:00 – 7:30 – Drill Bit Group – Dustin Lyles / Tom Roberts
7:30 – 7:50 – BHA Group – Paul Neil
7:50 – 8:00 – Break
8:00 – 8:20 – Case Studies – Willie Watson
8:20 – 8:40 – Data Storage and Retrieval – Dave Shackleton
8:40 – 9:00 – Closing Remarks/Action Items – Paul Pastusek

Register for VPD

Live Air Date: 9 February 2022 from 07.00-9.00 Houston (GMT-06.00).

 

Questions

Questions can be submitted in advance for the panelists to answer during the session.

Industry Communications

  • 14 January 2021 IADC/IADD Zoom Meeting, Upgrading the Grading “If your bit could talk what would it tell you?”
  • 12 April 2021 – IADC Virtual Panel Discussion, Drill Bit Forensics
  • Three papers will be presented at the IADC/SPE Drilling Conference in March in Galveston:
    • SPE-208787-MS, IADC Dull Code Upgrade: Objectives and Organization
    • SPE-208707-MS, IADC Code Upgrade: Bit And BHA Forensics Using Rig-based Photographic Documentation Practices
    • SPE-208712-MS, IADC Code Upgrade: Data Collection and Workflow Required to Conduct Bit Forensics and Create Effective Changes in Practices or Design

 

Future Work

Q1 2022       Working and Training Documents First Draft

Q3 2022        User feedback

Q4 2022       Submit Final Drafts to IADC