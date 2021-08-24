Joint Industry Effort for Thorough Assessment of Stakeholder Impact when Amending Essential Fish Habitat Provisions

Houston (24 August 2021) – IADC, along with five other industry organizations, submitted comments on proposed amendments to Essential Fish Habitat provisions maintained by the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council. The organizations outlined concerns that assessment of non-fishing activities in the Gulf of Mexico have not been adequately considered.

IADC President Jason McFarland responded: “The Gulf of Mexico is an important resource for oil and gas production and one that helps fuel the economy. Efforts that restrict oil and gas activity in this region also harm local economic development, eliminating hundreds of thousands of jobs and destroying businesses. IADC continues to support policies that enable safe and efficient drilling activities and urges the Council to perform a thorough analysis of the potential impacts to offshore energy development to avoid unnecessarily impeding development activities.”