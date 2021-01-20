IADC Welcomes Collaboration with New Administration

Houston (20 January 2021) – International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) President Jason McFarland issued the following statement in light of Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America:

“The International Association of Drilling Contractors is ready to begin working with the new Administration to ensure forthcoming policy developments aim to safeguard America’s energy independence as well as promote its energy workforce. IADC members are uniquely positioned as pillars of the communities in which they operate and are well-equipped to continue the innovation and hard work it takes to move forward as an industry and as a nation. We stand ready to work with the President and his nominees to be a resource for this Administration as we continue to advocate for sensible, market-based policies that allow our Members to do their jobs and provide affordable, reliable energy to Americans everywhere.”