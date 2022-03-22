IADC Statement Following Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s Address to Congress

Houston (16 March 2022) – IADC applauds President Zelenskyy‘s courage and condemns the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. We support the many recent efforts by U.S. and European Union officials to support the Ukrainian people, as well as hold the Putin Regime accountable for this violent and illegal act of war.

We urge our global energy partners operating in and around the region to exercise increased awareness, particularly those engaging in drilling activities in the Black Sea. As seen in the past, the prospect of a well-control emergency is significantly increased in the presence of armed conflict, and such incidents can have devastating impacts on human safety and the environment.

The invasion and subsequent effects we are now seeing on global energy markets, geopolitics, and the lives of innocent Ukrainians, underscore a message which IADC has long espoused; that the sustained development of oil and gas is critical to every nation’s security. IADC member companies are present in over 70 countries across 5 continents, and stand ready to work with regulators, policymakers, and industry partners to safely and responsibly access the world’s energy resources.