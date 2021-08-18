IADC Joins Lawsuit Challenging DOI Leasing Ban

Houston (18 August 2021) –

This week, IADC joined the American Petroleum Institute and 11 fellow energy industry trade groups in filing suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s moratorium on federal oil and natural gas leasing. President Jason McFarland issued the following statement:

“Oil and gas leasing on federal lands and water is a congressional responsibility that is critical to the U.S. energy ecosystem. IADC welcomes the opportunity to join our industry partners in pushing for the continued application of longstanding federal law. We aim to continue to be a resource for the Administration, and urge the Department of Interior to move expeditiously to fulfill its obligations under the Mineral Leasing Act and Administrative Procedure Act.”