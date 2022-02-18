IADC Concerned Over Missed BLM Lease Sale Deadline

Houston (18 February 2022) – IADC is disappointed that the Department of Interior (DOI) missed its 15 February deadline to schedule an onshore federal oil and gas lease sale for Q1 2022.

Under the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA), DOI’s Bureau of Land Management is required to hold federal onshore lease sales once per quarter, and must provide notice of sales no less than 45 days before they occur. Despite these well-defined requirements – and recent rulings in Federal Court that further affirm these requirements – the first quarter notice deadline has passed.

IADC remains deeply concerned that DOI lacks a fundamental respect of the requirement to conduct federal lease sales in a timely manner.

As the world faces growing energy demand and a rapid increase in fuel prices, the Administration seems oblivious to the fact that it has a variety of tools to directly address these burgeoning problems already at its disposal, including the holding of regular federal oil and gas lease sales as outlined in the MLA.

ABOUT IADC

The International Association Drilling Contractors (IADC) is a non-profit trade association that is the global leader in advancing and promoting innovative technology and safe practices that bring oil and gas to the world’s consumers. More information.

