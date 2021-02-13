IADC Comments on Postponement of March Oil and Gas Lease Sales

Today the Department of Interior issued a temporary suspension on the approval of new drilling permits on federal land as part of President Biden’s pledge to halt oil and gas development in an effort to combat climate change. IADC President, Jason McFarland, issued the following statement in response: “IADC strongly opposes any effort to categorically restrict leasing activities on federal lands or in federal waters and remains steadfast in supporting policies that enable safe and efficient drilling activities in the U.S. and abroad.

Houston (12 February 2021) – IADC President Jason McFarland issued the following statement in response to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s announcement that it is rescinding the Record of Decision (ROD) for the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257:

“The Bureau’s decision to postpone the planned March lease sale is disappointing and brings further uncertainty to the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of American energy workers earning a living in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

With the environmental impacts of Sale 257 having already been evaluated by previous Administrations, the Bureau should have confidence that this sale in the best interest of the American people. IADC is optimistic that the Bureau will put American energy workers in focus as they implement further policies, and looks forward to continue working with BOEM on these important matters.”

The International Association Drilling Contractors (IADC) is a non-profit trade association that is the global leader in advancing and promoting innovative technology and safe practices that bring oil and gas to the world’s consumers. More information.

