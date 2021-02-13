IADC Comments on Postponement of March Oil and Gas Lease Sales

Houston (12 February 2021) – IADC President Jason McFarland issued the following statement in response to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s announcement that it is rescinding the Record of Decision (ROD) for the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Oil and Gas Lease Sale 257:

“The Bureau’s decision to postpone the planned March lease sale is disappointing and brings further uncertainty to the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of American energy workers earning a living in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

With the environmental impacts of Sale 257 having already been evaluated by previous Administrations, the Bureau should have confidence that this sale in the best interest of the American people. IADC is optimistic that the Bureau will put American energy workers in focus as they implement further policies, and looks forward to continue working with BOEM on these important matters.”