IADC Comments on Leasing Ban Block

Houston (16 June 2021) –

Yesterday the Biden Administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and waters, pursuant to Executive Order 14008, was blocked nationwide by a Federal judge in U.S. District Court in Louisiana. IADC President Jason McFarland issued the following statement in response:

“IADC is encouraged by the Court’s decision to hold the Department of Interior accountable to well-established Federal law requiring oil and gas lease sales, and urges the Department to move quickly to act on the Court’s determinations. The federal leasing ban imposed by the Administration has only served to hamper the recovery of the America’s energy workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic, and each day it persists creates more and more uncertainty for drilling contractors and their partners throughout the upstream energy supply chain. IADC Members stand ready to meet the world’s growing energy needs, and are hopeful that the Administration will move swiftly to hold oil and gas leases sales on federal lands and waters, in accordance with the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) and Mineral Leasing Act (MLA).