IADC Applauds Bipartisan Energy Bill

Houston (25 February 2021) – Today Representatives Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX) introduced a bipartisan bill, the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2021. The bill would require at least two area-wide lease sales annually in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico, as well as allow U.S. Governors to formally nominate areas for offshore natural gas and oil development.

IADC President, Jason McFarland, issued the following statement in response:

“This bipartisan legislation would help ensure the long-term viability of the energy economy in the Gulf of Mexico and surrounding areas. It would provide much-needed certainty to drilling contractors and rig workers around the world that the Gulf’s energy resources will continue to be developed in a safe, innovative, and timely manner. IADC applauds Congressman Cuellar and Congressman Brady for working across the aisle on this vital legislation, and thanks them for their continued efforts to advance thoughtful and meaningful policies in this space.”