IADC Applauds Bipartisan Energy Bill

Houston (22 April 2021) – Representative August Pfluger (R-TX), joined by Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX), introduced the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act – a bill that would expand existing expedited LNG approval authorities and encourage a robust global energy supply chain. IADC believes natural gas plays a key role in transitioning regions from the use of more carbon-intensive fuels like coal, and has the potential to reduce emissions while continuing to meet the world’s growing energy needs. With natural gas production growing in the United States and Texas, the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act would help ensure that this vital resource continues to play an important role in our global energy ecosystem.

IADC President, Jason McFarland, issued the following statement in response:

“As drilling contractors continue to develop next-generation technologies that make accessing our energy resources safer, more efficient and more affordable, good-sense policies that promote exports are crucial to ensuring reliable natural gas is available to everyone. IADC is encouraged to see this bipartisan legislation and applauds Congressman Pfluger and the other leaders of the Texas delegation for their continued work on critical issues affecting our energy landscapes.”