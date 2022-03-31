House Natural Resources Committee Bills Imperative for Energy Sector

Houston (31 March 2022) – Yesterday, members of the House Natural Resources Committee introduced a series of bills that would bolster the U.S. energy sector and give vital regulatory certainty to drilling contractors. Among many things, these six bills would address well-known oil and gas permitting delays currently facing the Department of Interior, as well as end the Biden Administration’s ban on federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing. IADC President Jason McFarland issued the following statement detailing IADC’s support of the bills:

“At a time in which the United States and nations around the world are facing rampantly growing energy scarcity and fuel prices, these bills are text-book examples of the type of legislation needed to support rig owners and ramp-up drilling. On behalf of IADC’s member companies and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ, I’d like to thank Representatives Graves, Carl, Moore, Van Duyne, Herrell and Rosendale for their continued support of good-sense energy policy, and for recognizing the urgent need to boost exploration, drilling and production in the North American market.”