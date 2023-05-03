YP Committee Hosts Luncheon with Leaders on “Developing Executive Presence”

The first installment of the YP Committee’s 2023 Luncheon with Leaders series took place on 12 April at the Petroleum Club of Houston. This luncheon featured a robust panel of industry leaders who each offered their unique insights into the keys of Developing Executive Presence. Following the presentations, attendees were joined by an executive at their table to engage and converse over a catered lunch. The programming was available free of charge to young professionals, thanks to our generous sponsors.

Industry leaders who presented at the event included:

David Reid, CTO & CMO of NOV

Kevin Neveu, CEO of Precision Drilling

Jade Strong, CAO of Nabors Industries

Roddie Mackenzie, EVP & CCO of Transocean

Carri Lockhart, Former CTO, Equinor; Board Member of Dril-Quip, Williams and Ascent Resources

Thank you to everyone who made this event possible, including attendees, organizers, presenters, and sponsors!

YP Committee sponsors for 2023 include Cactus Drilling, Caterpillar, Derrick, H&P, Joliet, Nabors, Noble, NOV, Patterson-UTI, Precision Drilling, Transocean, Unit Drilling Company, & Valaris.