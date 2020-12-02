World Drilling Panel to Explore Main Drivers of Energy Transition

IADC World Drilling 2020, the leadership event for wells professionals, will explore our industry’s challenges and opportunities from a strategic, leadership perspective. The conference will examine improving the value proposition from multiple perspectives – technology, diversity, contracting, collaboration, digital solutions, and more for all stakeholders. Through high-level panels and speakers and through cutting-edge technical papers, the conference will chart each inflection point and trace the path to the industry’s future.

Social and Environmental Responsibility Session

In a low-carbon future, is natural gas invited to the dinner table or will it be on the menu? What is the role of our industry in the low-carbon emission energy transition? What are the transition paths, opportunities, and challenges? Are we ready to change or will we be overtaken by the transformation?

With the oil and gas industry facing the challenge of maintaining a long-term license to operate, we will be asking prominent Leaders representing different perspectives, what are the Objectives, Technologies and Policies that will drive the energy transition; and discuss with them in what order and weight they will be encouraging change. Let’s understand together where we are now in the transition and how Gas & Oil companies and suppliers can respond to the challenge and thrive outside their comfort zone.

For the conversation, the following leaders will join us: