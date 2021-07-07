What’s Happening with Conferences this Fall?

The past year has been rife with uncertainty and difficulties. As an international trade group, our whole purpose is to bring people together to benefit our Members and, as a result, the drilling industry.

As the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic slowly fade away in the rearview mirror, IADC is excited for the slate of in-person conferences we have in the coming months!

August

Week 3 – OTC – Houston, Texas, United States – Event Link

Week 4 – Well Control Conference of the Americas – New Orleans, Louisiana, United States – Event Link

September

Week 3 – IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling and Underbalanced Operations – Virtual – Event Link

Week 3 – HSE & Sustainability Europe – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Event Link

October

Week 3 – Advanced Rig Technology – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Event Link

November

Week 1 – Annual General Meeting – Dallas, Texas, United States – Event Link

Week 3 – ADIPEC – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Event Link

December

Week 3 – Drilling Middle East – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Event Link

Road Ahead

For the foreseeable future, the IADC/SPE MPD and UBO Conference is the only conference with a virtual-only experience. For 2022, IADC currently has no plan to provide a hybrid option for attendees. We’re anxious to come back together the way we’re used to seeing our friends and colleagues in the industry.