Western Caucus Members Tour Ensign Energy Rig T129 in North Texas

Ensign Drilling Rig T129, Commercial Photography by KevinBrownPhoto.com

Photo credit: Kevin Brown Photo

As 2020 came to a close, members of the Congressional Western Caucus sought to look toward the future. With the United States’ energy security in tumult and the economy in slowly recovering from the pandemic, Western Caucus Members recently joined the Western Caucus Foundation at the Fort Worth Zoo for the annual winter policy roundtable.

The roundtable discussion included a safe, informative rig tour of the Ensign’s T129 operating in the Barnett Shale.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Reps. Bruce Westerman (R-AR), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), and Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith, and Texas Director of Agriculture Sid Miller, and Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee

The purpose of the annual event is to foster discussion on a few of the many policy accomplishments from the past year. From modernizing out-of-date regulations to spurring innovation and economic development to ensuring that local voices are heard on public lands decisions, forums like these are important for our political leaders to collaborate and continue the work of advancing the priorities of Caucus Members and the varying interests of the districts they represent.

