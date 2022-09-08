WellSharp University Now Available!

“Although students will not be placed in real life situations whereby they are key decision makers, WellSharp University will allow them to begin building on what will be a lifetime journey of safe delivery in wells operations. WellSharp University will offer students the opportunity to develop an understanding of the subtleties and risks associated with conventional and complex well control situations and will better equip our industry with a knowledgeable next generation.”
“WellSharp University is a fantastic way to introduce students to IADC and WellSharp well control courses and assessments. Through the program, students gain a level of understanding of well control that aligns directly with the industry developed WellSharp curriculum standard. Students that go through the program are able to enter our industry with invaluable knowledge of well control concepts applicable to their new position.”
“WellSharp University is a great way to educate the next generation of drilling professionals. Students at colleges and universities across the globe will have the opportunity to test their well control knowledge by taking the IADC knowledge assessment, providing the learner a competitive advantage during interviews with oil and gas companies while gaining the confidence that they understand how to prevent and manage well control incidents.”
