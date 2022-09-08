WellSharp University Now Available!

The program will provide many advantages to participating students. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge and greater confidence that they know what to do to prevent and handle well control incidents. When they graduate, participants will walk away from their college experience with a diploma and a WellSharp University student certification. This certification will signify to potential employers that the student has a strong foundation of well control knowledge and is capable of passing a WellSharp exam. Jeremy Sokol, Technical Training Manager at Chevron, states,