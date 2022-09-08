DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




WellSharp University Now Available!

Topics
IADC’s WellSharp accreditation program provides comprehensive well control training standards for the global drilling industry, emphasizing rigorous training for every person with well control responsibilities. As of 31 August 2022, the same high-quality training will now be accessible for universities and colleges to offer to their students through IADC’s WellSharp University accreditation program. According to Louis Romo, Wells Operations Manager at BP,
“Although students will not be placed in real life situations whereby they are key decision makers, WellSharp University will allow them to begin building on what will be a lifetime journey of safe delivery in wells operations. WellSharp University will offer students the opportunity to develop an understanding of the subtleties and risks associated with conventional and complex well control situations and will better equip our industry with a knowledgeable next generation.”
WellSharp University was created to meet the growing desire of colleges and universities to be able to offer a reliable foundation of well control training knowledge to their students. This program will provide the same curriculum and exam as WellSharp, and participating students will receive a “student certification” rather than the full certification offered through WellSharp. Brooke Polk, IADC Vice President – Accreditation Operations, explains,
“WellSharp University is a fantastic way to introduce students to IADC and WellSharp well control courses and assessments. Through the program, students gain a level of understanding of well control that aligns directly with the industry developed WellSharp curriculum standard. Students that go through the program are able to enter our industry with invaluable knowledge of well control concepts applicable to their new position.”
The program will provide many advantages to participating students. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge and greater confidence that they know what to do to prevent and handle well control incidents. When they graduate, participants will walk away from their college experience with a diploma and a WellSharp University student certification. This certification will signify to potential employers that the student has a strong foundation of well control knowledge and is capable of passing a WellSharp exam. Jeremy Sokol, Technical Training Manager at Chevron, states,
“WellSharp University is a great way to educate the next generation of drilling professionals. Students at colleges and universities across the globe will have the opportunity to test their well control knowledge by taking the IADC knowledge assessment, providing the learner a competitive advantage during interviews with oil and gas companies while gaining the confidence that they understand how to prevent and manage well control incidents.”
If you would like to receive more information about WellSharp University, please email wellsharp@iadc.org.
If you’re interested in providing WellSharp training, but you are not a university or college, please visit our WellSharp accreditation program page.

Related posts

8 September 2022

Membership Updates for September 2022

Read more
8 September 2022

Accreditation Updates for September 2022

Read more
8 September 2022

Washington D.C. Updates for September 2022

Read more