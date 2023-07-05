WellSharp Test Question Review Workgroup Completes Phase 1

IADC is pleased to announce that Phase 1 revision of the Drilling Operations Driller and Supervisor level WellSharp exams has been completed and implemented. Over the last year, the WellSharp Test Question Review Workgroup has worked diligently holding monthly full-day sessions to help enhance our WellSharp Program assessments. The workgroup has reviewed and revised (as necessary) the most frequently missed questions, the unconventional well control questions that were included January 2022, and any questions submitted by training providers for review. Exam questions have been updated and launched in all assessment languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, and Arabic.

The WellSharp Test Question Review Workgroup is now focusing on Phase 2 of the assessment question review project. The group is currently reviewing all remaining Driller and Supervisor level questions not included in Phase 1 of the project, resulting in a full review of all WellSharp assessment questions at Driller and Supervisor level.

Brooke Polk, IADC Vice President – Accreditation Operations, shared that it is important to keep WellSharp assessment questions relevant and evergreen in our ever-changing industry. Several volunteer subject matter experts devoted time to enhancing the assessments to continue providing industry with the highest quality well control program that is fit for purpose.