Well Control Conference Panel to Give Dos & Don’ts of Mud/Gas Separators

IADC’s 2021 Well Control Conference of the Americas & Exhibition will seek to examine the innovations that are shaping the future of well control, from technology to personnel competencies. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect well control.
Mud/Gas Separators Panel
Mud/Gas Separators are in use on almost all drilling locations and have been around for many years yet remain a poorly understood piece of equipment. This panel will discuss some dos and don’ts along with real world knowledge of how this equipment is designed to operate.
For the panel session, the following industry experts will join us:
- Marit Brommer, Executive Director, International Geothermal Association
- Paolo Allara, Head of Offshore Drilling Innovation, Digital Transformation and ICT, Saipem
- Libbe Skovgaard-Petersen, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Maersk Drilling
- Mhairidh Evans, Principal Analyst, Energy Transition Practice, Wood Mackenzie
- John Gallagher, Executive Vice President Wells, Shell
Moderators:
- Lamberto Nonno, Global HSE Leader, Baker Hughes
- Guido van den Bos, Director Business Development, NOV
