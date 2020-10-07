Washington D.C. Updates for October 2020

House

With only a month until election day, House lawmakers spent September shoring up their camps ahead of November 4th, negotiating a continuing resolution to fund the government and passing a final clean energy package. Despite attempts to negotiate an additional coronavirus relief package, talks between Nancy Pelosi and the White House are again stalled. After a long summer of pandemic response and natural disasters in the Gulf, lawmakers focus will remain in-district until post-election.

Senate

The Senate, still having to handle appropriations and funding the government, is now gearing up for a massive supreme court nominee fight that will pretty much suck all energy out of its legislative efforts. With a plethora of vulnerable Republicans on the ticket, Majority Leader McConnell will spend the rest of the year confirming the Admin’s 3rd SCOTUS pick as well as assisting members up for reelection.

White House

Now 100% in election-mode, the president has spent most of his time campaigning in swing states, while agency officials and staff quietly tie up their year’s work and wait for November results. Trump Admin on the drilling access front, the Admin continues to disappoint industry leaders who hoped to avoid additional blanket bans on offshore development; President Trump formally announced last month the addition of North Carolina and Virginia to the existing 10-year offshore drilling moratorium that already included Florida, Georgia and South Carolina .