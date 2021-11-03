Washington D.C. Updates for November 2021

White House

As major policy discussions related to the drilling industry play out in the United States, IADC’s Government and Industry Affairs (GIA) team has been busy engaging with key policymakers and regulatory officials, making sure its members voices are heard. This month, it was great to visit with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, and Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse (WA-04). With over 300 U.S.-based members, IADC remains committed to providing federal and state advocacy support for drilling contractors and their industry partners, big and small.

Want to Get Involved?

For more information or to get involved with IADC’s Advocacy efforts or PAC, please don’t hesitate to contact @ Matt Giacona (Matt.Giacona@iadc.org) in our Washington, D.C. office.