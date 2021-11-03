DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Washington D.C. Updates for November 2021

Topics

White House

As major policy discussions related to the drilling industry play out in the United States, IADC’s Government and Industry Affairs (GIA) team has been busy engaging with key policymakers and regulatory officials, making sure its members voices are heard. This month, it was great to visit with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, and Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse (WA-04). With over 300 U.S.-based members, IADC remains committed to providing federal and state advocacy support for drilling contractors and their industry partners, big and small.

Want to Get Involved?

For more information or to get involved with IADC’s Advocacy efforts or PAC, please don’t hesitate to contact @ Matt Giacona (Matt.Giacona@iadc.org) in our Washington, D.C. office.

Thad Dunham, Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse (WA-04), Bob Warren

Matt Giacona, Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Related posts

3 November 2021

Young Professionals Committee to Host Happy Hour Next Month

Read more
3 November 2021

Well Integrity Author Keeps on Tradition of Training Next Generation

Read more
3 November 2021

3-Year Rig Donation Project to Texas Tech University Completed

Read more