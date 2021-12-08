Washington D.C. Updates for December 2021

Overview

The House and Senate were back in session last week, with lawmakers averting a Friday night Government shutdown by passing a last minute continuing resolution. At forefront of lawmakers’ agendas now are deciding on next steps for the debt limit, the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and changes to the House-passed reconciliation bill, with Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, claiming they on track to finish their work on Build Back Better/reconciliation by Christmas. Meanwhile, the House held votes on several bills included those related to cybersecurity, opioids, and natural resources. All eyes continue to be on Sen. Joe Manchin who is expected release his final changes to the reconciliation bill soon.

Want to Get Involved?

For more information or to get involved with IADC’s Advocacy efforts or PAC, please don’t hesitate to contact @ Matt Giacona (Matt.Giacona@iadc.org) in our Washington, D.C. office.