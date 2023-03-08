DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Washington D.C. Updates for March 2023

Topics
IADC Advocacy - Image - GovernmentAndIndustryAffairs - Washington DC - US Congress

IADC joins joint offshore leasing advocacy steering group

As IADC continues to work with congressional stakeholder proponents to compel the drafting of the next U.S. Five-year Offshore Leasing Plan, it has recently partnered with other upstream trade associations to further leverage necessary actions and priorities. The benefits derived from coherent and purpose driven policy initiatives cannot be understated as it relates to the necessary certainty for offshore development. As the unpresented gap in the absence of a Five-year plan continues to persist, substantial capital and strategic development plans are sidelined with no near-term insight for when offshore interests may re-engage U.S. offshore project plans. This advocacy steering group will align industry priorities and communicate exigent concerns to policy makers with a focus on expediting the necessary actions to see that the Department of the Interior and BOEM issue a new Five-year plan in shorter order.   

Related posts

8 March 2023

IADC Advocacy Membership – Play an Active Role in Supporting the Drilling Industry

Read more
8 March 2023

North Sea Chapter Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

Read more
8 March 2023

Upcoming Young Professionals Committee Events

Read more