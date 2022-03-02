DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


VPD on Dull Grading System Now Available for Viewing

Topics

In January 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a work group to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. An overview of the planned dull grading initiative was given on 4 January 2021 titled Upgrading the Grading: “If your bit could talk, what would it tell you?”

But did you miss the live broadcast of this Virtual Panel Discussion?

The learning objectives were to examine internal case studies on the topic of remote operations. Even if you missed it, we don’t want you to miss another opportunity to learn!

That February 2022 virtual session is now available for online viewing.

Dull Grading System Topics Covered

In 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a workgroup to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. More than 100 industry experts have been working on this for the past year, highlighting the progress made, issues to be resolved, and roadmap to completion this year.

  1. Drill Bits
  2. BHAs
  3. Case Studies
  4. Data Storage and Retrieval
View Webinar Recording on Dull Grading System

Speakers Include

In 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a workgroup to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. More than 100 industry experts have been working on this for the past year, highlighting the progress made, issues to be resolved, and roadmap to completion this year.

  1. Noble Drilling’s Robert van Kuilenburg
  2. ExxonMobil Development’s Paul Pastusek
  3. Taurex Bits’ Dustin Lyles
  4. NOV’s Tom Roberts
  5. NOV’s Paul Neil
  6. Shell’s Willie Watson
  7. Independent Data Services’ David Shackleton

Related posts

2 March 2022

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for March 2022

Read more
2 March 2022

EGYPS Conference in Explores Opportunities for the Region

Read more
2 March 2022

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q1 Meeting

Read more