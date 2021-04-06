Virtual Forum with DOI Features Robust Discussion on Oil and Gas Program

On 25 March 2021, the DOI hosted a virtual forum where Interior leadership and external stakeholders discussed oil and gas development on public lands and waters. A video recording of the forum can be accessed on Interior’s YouTube channel. The information gathered at the forum will help inform an interim report from the Department that will be completed in early summer. The report will include initial findings on the state of the federal conventional energy programs, as well as outline next steps and recommendations for the Department and Congress to improve stewardship of public lands