US Department of Energy Establishes of the Office of Arctic Energy

On 17 September 2020, the DOE announced the re-establishment of the Office of Arctic Energy (AEO). Located in Fairbanks on the campus of the University of Alaska, the AEO will drive coordination and collaboration on DOE’s many activities in the Arctic region including: international cooperation on Arctic issues, research on methane hydrates, and development of advanced micro grids and nuclear power systems. Reestablishing the office fulfills Secretary Brouillette’s commitment to do so by the close of this fiscal year. See here for the full press release.