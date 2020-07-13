DRILLBITS
US Bureau of Energy Management Announces GoM Lease Sale 254

In the 12 February Federal Register, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) published an announcement of Gulf of Mexico OCS Region-Wide Oil and Gas Lease Sale 254. The lease sale will be convened at 9 a.m. CST on 18 March, 2020. BOEM will offer for bid all of the available unleased acreage in the GoM, except those blocks specifically listed in the subject of the Federal Register notice.

The full notice can be found at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-02-12/pdf/2020-02716.pdf


