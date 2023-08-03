Updates on the North Sea Chapter’s Mental Health & Wellbeing Charter

In July, Drilling Contractor (DC) magazine provided an update on the IADC North Sea Chapter’s Mental Health in Energy initiative. As part of this initiative, the North Sea Chapter (NSC) has published a 15-page white paper on the subject and hosted an interactive Mental Health in Energy Workshop.
Over 200 attendees gathered for the Mental Health in Energy Workshop in Aberdeen in April. The information and observations gleaned from the discussions during the workshop were then used to develop the text for a Mental Health & Wellbeing Charter for the drilling industry.
As NSC Chair Darren Sutherland shared with DC:
The 10 points developed for the charter state signatories must:
- Initiate a company and industrywide cultural change
- Demonstrate transparency and accountability through internal and external reporting
- Build mental health and well-being awareness among employees
- Foster effective people management
- Encourage open conversations about mental health and well-being and provide employees with good working conditions, including a safe psychological space
- Provide comprehensive training
- Give mental health and well-being the same high priority as physical health
- Offer customized mental health support and guidance
- Routinely monitor mental health and well-being
- Share best practices
In closing, the DC article quotes Sutherland: