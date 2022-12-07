UPDATED ISP Reporting Guidelines Now Available!

The IADC Incident Statics Program Reporting Guidelines were recently completely rewritten, and the updated version is now available online.
The Incident Statistics Program (ISP) Subcommittee operates under the Health, Safety, Environmental & Training (HSET) Committee. The purpose of IADC’s Incident Statistics Program is to assist in the industry’s efforts to improve safety on oil and gas well rigs by providing data on incident trends and rates. In a series of full-day sessions, the 15-person ISP Subcommittee reviewed and rewrote the ISP reporting guidelines document line-by-line, which is the first time this document has been updated in its entirety in 12+ years. The revised document is now available in an evergreen, web-based format on IADC’s website.
More About the Incident Statistics Program
IADC’s Incident Statistics Program was initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it has a three-prong mandate:
- To record data reflecting accident experience, which can be compared to other industries
- To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries
- To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance
This data is collected and published in ISP Quarterly Summary Reports, which include a year-to-date summary. ISP data is also published on an annual basis and is available on our website.
Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all drilling contractors. However, a company must participate in the ISP and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.
The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost time incident or illness. The ISP also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.