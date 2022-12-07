Upcoming SPE DSATS / IADC ART Symposium

About the Symposium

Each year DSATS and ART combine to stage a half-day symposium addressing a theme relating to the automation of drilling rigs and well construction. The symposium precedes the 2023 SPE/IADC International Drilling Conference & Exhibition with stand-alone registration. Seating is limited to 100.

DSATS is the Drilling Systems Automation Technical Section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). Their purpose is to accelerate the development and implementation of systems automation in the well drilling industry by supporting initiatives that communicate the technology, recommend best practices, standardize nomenclature and help define the value of drilling systems automation. ​

ART is the Advanced Rig Technology Committee of the International Association of Drilling Contractors. Their mission is to improve safety and efficiency through sound operating procedures, design of automated systems and standardizing automation.​

According to John de Wardt, Director Emeritus of DSATS and President of DE WARDT AND CO,